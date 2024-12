Fight in a pub ends with police officers injured

Several police patrols had to be deployed because of an assault in a pub in the center of Klagenfurt on Friday night. The situation did not calm down when they intervened. "On the contrary. The parties involved behaved extremely aggressively," said the police about the incident. "A 30-year-old from Villach and a 27-year-old from Klagenfurt had to be arrested." Two police officers were slightly injured during the arrests. "However, they were able to continue their duties," it says. Investigations are now underway.