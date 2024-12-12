Vorteilswelt
Because of Trump's return

US universities are now warning foreign students

12.12.2024 12:50

In January, Donald Trump will begin his second term as US president. Like many other institutions, for which a lot is likely to change, US universities are also preparing for this - with a warning to foreign students.

According to a report in the New York Times, US universities are advising foreign students to return to the USA from their winter break before Donald Trump takes office. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. During his first term in office, he had already drastically tightened entry regulations for people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Students have faced problems before
Thousands of foreigners enrolled at US universities were thus denied the opportunity to return to their place of study when they wanted to re-enter the country after spending the winter vacations in their home country. Several universities see the danger of this happening again. "It is likely that an entry ban will go into effect soon after the inauguration," the Cornell College website reported in November, according to the New York Times.

The university in the state of Iowa had advised its foreign students to return before the start of classes on January 21.

Precautionary measures for the time being
The elite Harvard University advised its foreign students to check the validity of their passports and visas thoroughly and to allow for delays and waiting times for new applications and entry. Those concerned that the political situation could hinder the start of the semester should plan extra time and return before the Martin Luther King holiday on January 20, advised the university's international office.

Other universities in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania also issued advisories - for now, just as a precautionary measure; after all, politics under a new President Trump is still uncertain. However, the 78-year-old has already expressed his intention to reinstate the entry restrictions as soon as he is once again in charge of the White House.

Are far-reaching entry bans coming?
Just one week after taking office in January 2017, Trump imposed far-reaching entry bans on people from Muslim-majority countries such as Iran, Chad, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Trump's successor Joe Biden lifted the restrictions in 2021.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

