Nachrichten
12.12.2024 08:01

Another serious case of juvenile delinquency in Styria: two 13-year-olds are suspected of being responsible for three robberies. They struck twice in the vicinity of the Seiersberg shopping center and once at the Don Bosco train station in Graz.

It was only at the beginning of the week that FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek and his ÖVP counterpart Christopher Drexler made people sit up and take notice, saying that under the blue-black government they would focus on the recent sharp rise in youth crime. A catalog of measures is to be drawn up and they want to lobby the federal legislator to lower the age of criminal responsibility to twelve years.

Now there has been another incident: on November 12, there were two robberies in the area around and in the parking lot of Shopping City Seiersberg. Once a 14-year-old was forced to hand over cash and once a 16-year-old. Investigations by the Seiersberg police station led to two suspects: A 13-year-old boy duo allegedly relieved the two victims of their money verbally, but with the serious threat of using a knife.

The two youngsters, who are currently still minors, live in Graz and are Austrian and Romanian nationals. The two are also allegedly responsible for another robbery on the same day at Don Bosco station in the provincial capital. They were reported.

