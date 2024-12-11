Hacker and Grochar
Two premiere victories! Carinthia’s skiers rejoice
A day of celebration for Carinthia's skiers! Felix Hacker from Lavanttal celebrated his first victory in a European Cup downhill in Santa Caterina. Thomas Grochar triumphed for the first time in a speed competition in the Paraski World Cup. .
In the qualification for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek, Felix Hacker from the Lavanttal valley made a mistake with his equipment. But he made the right choice today, Wednesday! Because at the European Cup downhill in Santa Caterina (It) he raced to his first victory in the supreme discipline. "I find it difficult on such easy courses, but this time it worked out perfectly," grins Hacker, for whom this is his second European Cup triumph after his success in the Super-G in Saalbach last January.
Jet lag after a monster trip
And this despite the fact that the 25-year-old had a real monster trip behind him. He only returned from overseas last Friday and jetted off to Italy on Sunday. "I'm still feeling the jet lag," says Hacker. The next downhill is already scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.
Para ace Grochar also celebrated
Carinthia's Paraski racer Thomas Grochar has won three World Cups in the slalom so far. Today, Wednesday, he surprisingly snatched his first super-G victory - at the World Cup home opener in Steinach am Brenner (T), the man from Klagenfurt celebrated 81 hundredths ahead of Robin Cuche (Sz). "I surprised myself with that. The first speed victory is really something special," grins the 31-year-old. "I was really on top of my game in training - now in the race everything came together for me. Finally another victory!"
Salcher in the top ten
Because the last time the Klagenfurt native celebrated was in the 2016/17 season. The next opportunity awaits on Thursday with the combined: "If there's a slalom after the super-G, that's certainly good for me." Markus Salcher finished 1.77 seconds behind in eighth place, while Nico Pajantschitsch came twelfth (+2.66).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
