Two premiere victories! Carinthia’s skiers rejoice

In the qualification for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek, Felix Hacker from the Lavanttal valley made a mistake with his equipment. But he made the right choice today, Wednesday! Because at the European Cup downhill in Santa Caterina (It) he raced to his first victory in the supreme discipline. "I find it difficult on such easy courses, but this time it worked out perfectly," grins Hacker, for whom this is his second European Cup triumph after his success in the Super-G in Saalbach last January.