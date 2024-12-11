The machinations
South Tyrol: Benko’s ties with the provincial governor
Last week, the affair surrounding René Benko reached a new dimension. The public prosecutor's office in Trento, Italy, applied for a European arrest warrant against the Signa founder, and the billionaire bankrupt will henceforth be wary of traveling south over the Brenner Pass. As the "Krone" reveals on the basis of documents, two provincial governors are also involved.
As reported, the anti-mafia authorities suspect Benko to be the head of a criminal organization. The accused deny the accusations and the presumption of innocence applies. At the center of the investigation alongside Benko: His South Tyrolean governor Heinz Peter Hager, 65, head of Signa Italia and CEO of the Laura Private Foundation. According to insiders, this foundation of the Benkos conceals a shadowy realm in which considerable assets are still stashed away, which could make the establishment of a "Signa 2.0" possible.
Heinz Peter Hager has been known in the Benko universe for more than a decade as the man for the discreet, but also for the rough stuff. In all transactions between Bolzano and Milan. "If the worst comes to the worst," Benko explained to long-time companions who have confided in the Krone and News in recent months, "Hager knows what to do. Should something happen to me . . ."
How intensively did Heinz Peter Hager take care of personal access that could facilitate certain opportunities to influence politics and administration? And how deeply was Signa's big boss Benko involved in the political landscape management south of the Brenner Pass? After all, Toni Ebner, editor-in-chief of the South Tyrolean newspaper "Dolomiten", declared years ago: "What is certain is that building permits were issued that no South Tyrolean entrepreneur would ever have received."
According to research by "Krone" and "News", it is certain that Hager pulled many strings for Benko's Signa from 2013 onwards. Especially in the department store project (better known today as WaltherPark), which Benko wanted to push through in Bolzano.
At the end of February 2013, Hager reported that he had spoken to the then South Tyrolean governor Luis Durnwalder about the project and had received consistently positive feedback: At least that's what it says in Hager's report to Benko: "He won't prevent it, but will support it. He also gave me some tips on the approval process."
On April 5, 2013, a personal meeting between Benko, Heinz Peter Hager and Luis Durnwalder is on the Benko calendar. On this day, the project was to be presented not only to the provincial governor, but also to the mayor of Bolzano at the time, Luigi Spagnolli. Benko wanted to get down to business. This required another promotional tour, which was planned for the beginning of May 2013.
"Aperitif with Dr. Arno Kompatscher"
In the morning, the "general weather situation" was to be discussed with Spagnolli. According to an agenda available to "Krone" and "News", Hager and Benko had arranged to meet for an "aperitif with Dr. Arno Kompatscher (likely new provincial governor)" in a bar in the center of Bolzano at 12.30 pm. Hager had planned everything in detail. Governor Durnwalder was to remain committed to the department store project and later, after his departure from politics, even make himself available for a promotional tour with Benko through Bolzano. An act of loyalty for which Benko and Hager apparently wanted to thank the former head of the province with an exclusive hunting invitation in the fall of 2017.
Hager to Benko:
"Talked to LUIS. It would be fine for him on Sun 24-Mon 25.9 for the stag (23.9 is his birthday, by the way)".
Brettljause with the head of the province
Regen There was also an exchange with Durnwalder's successor Arno Kompatscher. The Bolzano department store project, which appears centrally in the files of the Italian investigators as "Waltherpark", had to be put on track at all costs against the resistance of business owners.
On September 10, 2014, a "Marende", comparable to a Brettljause, was held on the property of Benko investor Hans Peter Haselsteiner in Bolzano. In addition to Heinz Peter Hager, René Benko and Signa Supervisory Board Chairman Alfred Gusenbauer, the provincial governor was also to be served bacon and smoked sausages, according to the plan.
From spring 2015, Hager and Benko work closely together. On March 25, 2015, Hager turns to Benko and his PR people:
"Had a lengthy discussion on Mon 23.3.15 with City Manager Ing M. (name known to the editor, note) u BM Gigi Spagnolli (Mayor of Bolzano, note.)on the BZ-KHB department store project (...) The fact is that the mayor is afraid to bring the ratification of the KHB to the municipal council before the elections and clearly prefers to do this immediately after the elections with the new municipal council, as he assumes that he will then be more powerful and unassailable than at present. [...]
As a result, the municipal elections, which will take place on 10.5.15, will be even more important for us and Robert L (PR manager of the Signa Group, note) will be in Bolzano on 31.3.15 to work with us on the strategy and the Bdg for the election campaign and the communication strategy until mid-June."
It seems remarkable that Hager could mean "budget" with the abbreviation "Bdg". What budget for the election campaign Hager might have had in mind remains open. The same applies to the question of whether there could have been any financial support for the mayor of Bolzano. Years later, the mayor of Bolzano, Spagnolli, was to say publicly that "Benko fell from the sky at the right time for us".
"Dear Arno"
According to research by "Krone" and "News", provincial head Kompatscher again received discreet electronic mail from South Tyrol's best-known string-puller on June 9, 2015.
Hager makes suggestions from the Benko side and writes to "dear Arno" that " this is no longer a Bolzano project, but a project that is also of national importance. [...] the political approach in the Benko case will also be a sign of whether a few old guard obstructionists in South Tyrol can continue to block everything when it matters or whether the new policy of renewal will take hold in South Tyrol. I would be very grateful if you, in your many functions, could discuss the above points with the SVP BZ negotiator Dieter Steger, especially in view of the nationwide importance of the Benko project, and I am always available for a constructive discussion."
One day later, on June 10, 2015, the South Tyrolean governor contacted Hager personally: "I will talk to Dieter Steger and ask him to back off (I can't ask him to do more) - I will also try to make it clear to Gigi (presumably Luigi Spagnolli, editor's note). What risk he is taking by questioning the project."
Hager forwards his email to the provincial governor not only to Benko, but also to Falkensteiner boss Otmar Michaeler and the excellently networked mayor of St. Lorenzen, Martin Ausserdorfer: "Below is the email I have just sent to our provincial governor. I would be very grateful if you could also support the Benko project with the decision-makers."
A day later, on June 11, 2015, Ausserdorfer replied: "Hello Heinz, I spoke to Arno this morning and told him my position, andhe assured me that he would do his bit!
Let's hope for the best."
In 2016, the "Bolzano department store" project was finally put on track by a majority of Bolzano residents in a referendum.
Shortly after the decision, in August 2016, a convivial dinner was planned at Hager's farm in Eppan. Invited to attend: Benko, South Tyrol's Governor Kompatscher and Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz.
"How can they be so stupid..."
Benko really wanted to fly from North to South Tyrol by helicopter and be picked up at a Tyrolean hunting lodge. Originally, a "load transport" to the hunting grounds was to be arranged with the province of Tyrol, but this was rejected as there were "enough roads".
Benko's people then switched to a passenger transport and justified this with supposedly oh-so-important flight guests such as former chancellor and Benko advisor Alfred Gusenbauer.
This was the last straw for hunter Benko. He writes to his assistant: "How can they be so stupid as to apply for passenger transportation (...) Who came up with this shit with the extra people flying along???? "
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.