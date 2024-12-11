South Tyrol: Benko’s ties with the provincial governor

Brettljause with the head of the province

Regen There was also an exchange with Durnwalder's successor Arno Kompatscher. The Bolzano department store project, which appears centrally in the files of the Italian investigators as "Waltherpark", had to be put on track at all costs against the resistance of business owners.

On September 10, 2014, a "Marende", comparable to a Brettljause, was held on the property of Benko investor Hans Peter Haselsteiner in Bolzano. In addition to Heinz Peter Hager, René Benko and Signa Supervisory Board Chairman Alfred Gusenbauer, the provincial governor was also to be served bacon and smoked sausages, according to the plan.