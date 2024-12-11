Short course world championships: Gigler and Reitshammer in the semifinals!

Gigler improved his own OSV record by 0.19 seconds and was accordingly satisfied with his start to the European Championships. "That's how you like to start a World Championships. I didn't expect to finish eighth. Austrian record, best time, what more could you want," said the 28-year-old. "Of course it was a full attack, because now you can't afford to do anything in the heats. In the semifinals, I'll certainly have to drop a few tenths. I will need a time of 45 for the final," explained the Carinthian.