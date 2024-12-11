Swimming
Short course world championships: Gigler and Reitshammer in the semifinals!
On the second day of the World Short Course Swimming Championships, the first Austrian athletes made it through to the semi-finals. Heiko Gigler swam a new Austrian record in the 100 m crawl in 46.45 seconds on Wednesday in Budapest and advanced to the semi-finals in eighth place. Bernhard Reitshammer came 15th in the 100 m breaststroke in 57.34. The finals in crawl (17:58) and breaststroke (18:24) will be held on Wednesday evening.
Gigler improved his own OSV record by 0.19 seconds and was accordingly satisfied with his start to the European Championships. "That's how you like to start a World Championships. I didn't expect to finish eighth. Austrian record, best time, what more could you want," said the 28-year-old. "Of course it was a full attack, because now you can't afford to do anything in the heats. In the semifinals, I'll certainly have to drop a few tenths. I will need a time of 45 for the final," explained the Carinthian.
Reitshammer only just made it through to the next round. "I'm satisfied with making it to the semi-finals for once. That was quite good for the preliminary run. I hope it goes even faster in the afternoon. The final will be extremely difficult," said the Tyrolean.
Eliminated with an Austrian record
Iris Julia Berger was eliminated in the 100 m crawl. Berger set a new Austrian record in 53.35 seconds, but that was only good enough for 20th place. "I didn't expect to miss the semi-finals by a few tenths with an Austrian record," she said disappointedly.
