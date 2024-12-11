Because he's about to become a dad
Laimer has an emergency plan for away trips
Things are going well for Konrad Laimer! He scored his first goal in the Champions League for Bayern Munich in the 5:1 win against Donetsk. Austria's team player is currently an integral part of Vincent Kompany's team. And he's about to become a dad. That's why there's an emergency plan for away trips.
In July, Konny and his wife Sarah-Ines announced in an Instagram video that they were going to be parents for the first time. Now it's almost time. That's why they have an emergency plan for away games. Speaking about the Champions League match against Donetsk, the 27-year-old told Bild: "I'm really looking forward to it. It's something very special. I'm very relaxed at the moment, as is my wife, she's fine. If it starts earlier, I'm sure I'll get home in some kind of car so that I can be there too."
Laimer laughed about his goal to make it 1:1 in the 5:1 win: "It was a good, dry shot. I noticed it as soon as the ball left my foot. It was my first goal for Bayern in the Champions League. I hope it happens a bit more often in the near future."
"It's impossible to imagine the team without him"
There was plenty of praise from the Sky experts after his performance at right-back. Didi Hamann said: "He's a great team player, Kompany can no longer take him out of the team. He's earned that." Marko Stankovic nodded: "It's impossible to imagine the team without him. He had 70 touches as a right-back, 88 percent of his passes were on target. Plus the goal. That was great."
"Konny already had this will as a child"
Konny generally says: "I always want to improve, try to do my job to the best of my ability. Above all, I always want to win in the end. That's the most fun." His uncle Manfred Laimer, youth manager of USC Abersee, nods: "Konny already had this will as a child when he played for us. He simply wanted to win every game, played in every possible position and scored lots of goals. His running skills were incredible even back then."
Laimer still has close ties with his home club, where his brother Christoph plays in goal. A signed Bayern shirt of his hangs in the canteen. Next to it is one of team player Sarah Zadrazil. Like Konny, she also comes from USC Abersee and also plays for Bayern Munich.
