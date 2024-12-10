"Days without memory"
Jamie Foxx has now spoken about his stroke
Actor Jamie Foxx (56) has spoken publicly for the first time about his life-threatening stroke. In April 2023, he first felt a bad headache and then lost consciousness, said the Oscar winner.
He could not remember the next 20 days at all. "When I woke up, I was in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk," said the actor (e.g. "Ray") in the Netflix special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was ..."
Doctors at a hospital in Atlanta (US state of Georgia) had diagnosed a brain haemorrhage and a stroke. He was operated on immediately, Foxx said. In the one-hour show, he looks back on the serious illness and the lengthy recovery with tears, but also with humor.
Here you can see an announcement for Foxx's show.
Filming canceled
At the time, Foxx was filming the comedy "Back in Action" together with Cameron Diaz. His family announced at the time that "medical complications" had arisen, but gave no details about his condition. Foxx then addressed his fans for the first time in July 2023 with a video message. "I've been through hell" but am on the road to recovery, the star said.
The long interrupted filming of the movie was finally resumed, with the streaming service Netflix announcing "Back in Action" for mid-January. Directed by Seth Gordon ("Baywatch"), Diaz and Foxx play a couple who have swapped their jobs as secret agent and undercover agent for a quiet life with two children. However, they are exposed and drawn back into the world of espionage.
