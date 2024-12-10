Linz city center
Demand for free parking and free public transport
Linz's city center has lost much of its charm in recent years, traditional stores have had to close and the resulting vacancies are no longer a rarity. The Linz Business Association is now pushing forward with a new idea "on the way to a shopping city worth living in".
"With two hours of free parking and free public transport, we are creating incentives to visit the city center and strengthen regional trade," demands Markus Raml, Chairman of the Linz Business Association. Postscript: "The stores, restaurants and cafés in the city center are the backbone of our local economy. But fewer and fewer people are finding their way into the city center - traffic, expensive parking fees and alternatives are deterring them."
The cost of parking
But how much money would this actually save visitors? The parking fee in the paid short-term parking zones in Linz is one euro for every half hour or part thereof. The maximum parking time is 90 or 180 minutes.
In the Promenade underground parking garage, every half hour or part thereof costs €1.70. At Linz AG, adults pay €5.60 for a day ticket, while a single journey costs €1.40 or €2.80 depending on the number of stops.
"Making access easier for everyone"
"The city center is a place of encounter and shared experience. Whether for a stroll through the city, lunch with friends or a visit to a cultural institution - we want to make it easier for everyone to get around," says Raml.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.