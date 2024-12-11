That makes little sense in sporting no man’s land

Fourteen new players were brought in before the start of the season, but so far only a few have made an impact. The Brazilian William, who came from FC Dornbirn and was the most important stabilizing factor in defence, proved to be the most reliable. Seydou Diarra, Robin Voisine and, most recently, Nathan Falconnier have also provided positive accents from time to time. The rest of the eleven legionnaires disappointed or were (permanently) injured. This must be questioned and analyzed over the winter. The established players such as Pius Grabher, Nico Gorzel and Leo Mikic delivered average performances at best. That is not enough. There is no driving force in midfield. The "problem area" attack could not be solved in the fall either. Lustenau scored the fewest goals in the league. Hopeful Namory Cisse was at the bottom of Brenner's list, and Mikic also received a public "thrashing".