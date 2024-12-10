Animals collected
Northern bald ibis colony needs “flight assistance” to the south
Parts of the Northern Bald Ibis colony cannot leave Salzburg: As soon as the first snow falls, it is far too cold for the migratory birds in our latitudes. 20 birds now have to be collected in the Salzburg airport area.
They should have been in Italy long before the first snowfall: But the Northern Bald Ibises delayed their departure to the south for a long time. "Around 20 are still in Salzburg. We are currently collecting them," said Corinna Esterer on Monday. Some of the native birds are equipped with transmitters. But there are also young birds among them.
Onset of winter makes flight impossible
They were last seen between the airport and Moosstrasse. As long as there is no thick blanket of snow, they can still peck at the fields with their long beaks. But time is pressing. "We're taking them to northern Italy. From there they can fly to Tuscany," says Esterer. The loss of a young bird that was found in a garden last week was painful.
Impressive flight altitudes are reached
Some conspecifics covered a considerable distance in November: 15 birds managed to fly overhead. Most of them chose the route over Krimml. Nene the Northern Bald Ibis turned out to be the power lady. She was the only one to fly east past the Grossglockner and reached an altitude of 3120 meters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.