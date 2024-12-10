Sells perfume in return
Trump wants to do without salary and pension
Massively reducing government spending is one of the most important goals of US President-elect Donald Trump. He wants to set a good example - and start with himself.
"I'm giving up a lot of money," Trump announced in an interview with TV station NBC. He wants to forgo his salary as head of state during his second term of office, as well as the pension to which he is entitled. "I will not accept the salary," the 78-year-old assured. In principle, he would be entitled to a salary of 400,000 dollars (approx. 380,000 euros) per year.
He may be the first US president to make such concessions, he continued to NBC - "except perhaps George Washington."
No salary during first term of office
Incidentally, Trump did not accept a presidential salary during his first term of office. Instead, he donated the money to various organizations. The protection of national parks, for example, was close to his heart.
When asked how exactly this works with his pension, the future head of state was unsure. "You accepted it, didn't you?" asked NBC journalist Kristen Welker. "I don't think so," said Trump, puzzled. "I don't think I accepted anything." He certainly didn't intend to.
But there is one catch for the Republican: "By the way, I didn't get any credit for it, but that's okay ..."
Jill Biden for his perfume "Fight, Fight, Fight"
Trump wants to earn money with his new fragrance "Fight, Fight, Fight", which is suitable for both men and women. He launched it on the market to commemorate his election victory. The model for the new fragrance is none other than the wife of his political opponent, Jill Biden.
At the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris, Trump and Jill Biden had a warm conversation. "She couldn't have been nicer," enthused the 78-year-old. A photo taken during the conversation is now being used for advertising. The slogan for the product: "A fragrance your enemies can't resist." A bottle of "Fight, Fight, Fight" is available from 200 dollars. The target group: "Patriots who never give up, like President Trump".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
