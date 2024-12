Rib fracture! Manuel Neuer out for longer

Laimer: "Full confidence" in Neuer replacement Peretz

Konrad Laimer has "full confidence" in the Israeli, who will make his premiere in the top flight. The 24-year-old had already deputized for Neuer in the cup and in the Bundesliga "very calmly and very calmly", "he did a very good job", said the Salzburg player: "We want to make it as easy as possible for him." Kompany also emphasized: "He deserves it, he should just be himself."