Thanks to the trainer fox
“Monumental!” Mocked Hummels now celebrated
For months, world champion Mats Hummels had to stew on the bench at AS Roma, acted unhappily - when he did play - and was sometimes ridiculed. Now the Italians are singing the praises of the 35-year-old German: "Professor Hummels" is "monumental", "a great champion" and "an absolute leader".
Since Claudio Ranieri took over as coach at the crisis club, Hummels has always played. On Saturday, the coaching legend was able to celebrate a victory with the Romans for the first time - the "Giallorossi" deservedly won 4:1 against Lecce. Hummels played a big part in the commanding victory.
"Professor Hummels gives Rome wings," wrote the Roman daily newspaper "Il Messaggero". The German world champion deserves "a long round of applause for his style and the way he stops his opponents - with the aplomb of a great champion". The question arises as to why former coach Ivan Jurcic did not use him, according to the "Messaggero".
Hummels was "monumental" against Lecce and "took on the role of absolute leader", praised the "Corriere dello Sport". "With Hummels, Roma have turned things around and dispelled the spectre of relegation," wrote Tuttosport.
Ranieri saw it coming
A few weeks ago, it had sounded very different. After some very unfortunate short spells in charge, Mats Hummels had come in for a lot of criticism and had to put up with a lot of scorn. Ranieri had already announced when he took over in November that the defender would still be very important for his team this season.
"I believe that this man can be not just good, but exceptional in the Roma defense. The fans will be delighted when they rediscover the champion they admired in Germany," promised coach Ranieri. That's how it actually turned out ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.