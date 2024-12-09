Mbappe speaks out about the rape allegations

Although he had not yet received a summons from the Swedish judiciary, he would of course comply with it should this happen. In the interview, Mbappe reiterated that he did not know the name of the plaintiff. "I was surprised. I'm still surprised, by the way. These are things that happen and that you don't see coming," he said. According to media reports, the 25-year-old Real Madrid professional is under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape.