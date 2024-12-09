"I was surprised"
Mbappe speaks out about the rape allegations
French soccer star Kylian Mbappe has spoken out about the rape allegations against him and asserted that they are not connected to him. Mbappe said on the French television program "Clique" on Canal+ that he had never felt affected by it.
Although he had not yet received a summons from the Swedish judiciary, he would of course comply with it should this happen. In the interview, Mbappe reiterated that he did not know the name of the plaintiff. "I was surprised. I'm still surprised, by the way. These are things that happen and that you don't see coming," he said. According to media reports, the 25-year-old Real Madrid professional is under investigation in Sweden on suspicion of rape.
Soccer star describes initial reports as fake news
The public prosecutor's office has not yet officially named the plaintiff. Mbappe described the initial reports in the Swedish press in October as fake news. According to Swedish media, the alleged crime took place at the Bank Hotel in the center of Stockholm.
"He knows that he has absolutely nothing to blame himself for," his lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told TF1 last month. Mbappe had also announced that he would press charges for defamation or for the commission of a fictitious offense.
