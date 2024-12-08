Breakdance title show
Double victory, premieres and ecstasy in the world final
What a show! The Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio once again offered breakdance artistry at the highest level on Saturday. And in addition to Holland's double victory, there were other firsts: Menno was the first athlete to win for the fourth time, with 18-year-old India also one of the same (national) crew.
Around 5000 fans in the fantastic Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, also the venue for the 2016 Summer Olympics, were regularly swept off their seats at the Red Bull World Final. The 16 men and 16 women put on an impressive dance and acrobatics show well into the night. This didn't make it easy for the five-member jury led by Kazakh Amir, who won the title himself in Gdansk in 2021.
In the end, it was the first Dutch double victory. Menno triumphed in the final against Icey Ives (USA) 3:2, as did India against Nicka (Lit), who had already won silver at the Summer Games in Paris. "I'm over the moon, it's a very special moment," said the 35-year-old Menno, who was successful in 2014, 2017 and 2019. "I tried not to put too much pressure on myself. And now I have my fourth title. And alongside India, we're both from the same crew."
The Dutch breakdance star from Tilburg didn't have it all that easy. In sporting terms - and in terms of the backdrop. Because in the semi-final he was up against local hero Samuka, who only has one leg. The former Olympic and Paralympic dancer put on a great show at his premiere, showing off great moves and completely captivating the Brazilian (home) audience. When the judges crowned Menno the winner of the duel, there was an almost collective outcry. "The fans weren't shy about expressing their opinion and were simply against me," he said later calmly. "It was loud, but that also gave me energy." And so there was a milestone - for him and in Breaking history in general.
It was India's second title since 2022, when she won in New York aged just 16. "It was close. I didn't even want to see the jury's decision after the final. But then I was so happy." The Dutchwoman's strong form was evident throughout the knockout stages. In the top duel against 2021 winner Logistx (USA), for example. "I've had a lot of battles recently, I was in good competition mode."
In the end, everyone agreed that the Red Bull BC One Word Final was yet another advertisement for breakdancing. The judges paid attention to technique, concept, energy and individuality, and the atmosphere and the cheering of the fans gave them goosebumps. The development of the world final was top and very pleasing, they said. This should be evident again next year. Then in Tokyo...
