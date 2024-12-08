Double victory, premieres and ecstasy in the world final

The Dutch breakdance star from Tilburg didn't have it all that easy. In sporting terms - and in terms of the backdrop. Because in the semi-final he was up against local hero Samuka, who only has one leg. The former Olympic and Paralympic dancer put on a great show at his premiere, showing off great moves and completely captivating the Brazilian (home) audience. When the judges crowned Menno the winner of the duel, there was an almost collective outcry. "The fans weren't shy about expressing their opinion and were simply against me," he said later calmly. "It was loud, but that also gave me energy." And so there was a milestone - for him and in Breaking history in general.