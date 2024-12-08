Winter is coming
Dress warmly! It’s getting frosty in Austria
Winter weather will prevail in Austria in the coming week. According to a forecast by the experts at Geosphere Austria, it will also be frosty by the end of the week. On Friday morning, temperatures of around minus ten degrees are expected.
On Monday, an area of low pressure over northern Italy will bring thick clouds and light snowfall to Austria. There may also be sleet at low altitudes. Early morning temperatures will be between minus four and plus one degree Celsius, while temperatures of minus one to plus four degrees Celsius are expected during the day.
Some regions already enjoyed fresh snow at the weekend:
Onset of winter throughout Austria
The disturbances will subside on Tuesday. In the north and north-east there will still be light snowfall or sleet, while in the west and south of the main Alpine ridge it will already be dry and partly sunny. Early temperatures will be between minus four and plus one degree, with daytime highs reaching zero to five degrees.
On Wednesday, the sun will mostly shine in the west and southwest. Fog may still form in the valleys, but this will mostly clear. In the rest of the country, it will remain mostly cloudy, with high fog-like clouds. Only in the highest mountain regions will there be scattered sunshine. Early temperatures will fluctuate between minus six and plus one degree, with daytime highs between minus one and plus four degrees.
Attention drivers! Chains compulsory
The ÖAMTC warns that drivers at higher altitudes, especially in Carinthia, Salzburg, Styria and the foothills of the Alps in Lower Austria, must expect wintry driving conditions. There are numerous chain obligations on mountain roads.
All current traffic disruptions, road closures and snow chain obligations can be found in the ÖAMTC traffic service.
Calm weather at the end of the week
On Thursday, rising air pressure will ensure calm weather. With dry air masses, sunshine will increase in the eastern half of the country. However, it will remain cloudy in the Danube region, the Waldviertel and the south and south-east. Early temperatures will range from minus eight to plus one degree, with daily highs from minus two to plus four degrees.
On Friday , high pressure will bring blue skies throughout Austria, with sunshine especially in the mountains. In the lowlands there will be fog and high fog, which will only clear locally. Early temperatures will be between minus ten and minus one degree, with highs reaching minus two to plus six degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
