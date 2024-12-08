Police speed off
Drunk drivers keep the emergency services busy
Two drunk drivers gave the police no peace on Sunday night. A 36-year-old drove off the road and crashed into a tree, causing serious injuries. A 44-year-old woman first hit oncoming traffic while overtaking, then sped away from the police and crashed into the back of another car.
A dark sedan had cut him off - this is how a 36-year-old man from Grieskirchen explained that he had left the road. At the start of the Schallerbacher Berg on the B 137 in the direction of Wels, he then crashed into a tree, skidded back onto the road and came to rest on the roof.
Cut out of the wreck
The man from Grieskirchen had to be cut out of his deformed vehicle and was taken to the hospital in Wels with serious injuries after receiving initial emergency medical treatment. A breathalyzer test carried out there revealed a more likely cause of the accident: the 36-year-old had a good one per mille of alcohol in his blood.
Side mirror destroyed
A 44-year-old woman from Aigen im Mühlkreis was driving even more wildly on the B 38 from Oepping towards Rohrbach at around 9:35 pm. In the Oepping area, she hit the oncoming car, driven by a 64-year-old woman from the Rohrbach district, breaking both wing mirrors.
She simply drove on
However, she did not think about stopping for the time being and simply drove on. A 44-year-old woman following behind immediately informed the police. When the woman stopped at the petrol station at the traffic circle in Rohrbach, officers tried to check her, but the 44-year-old hit the gas and sped off again towards Oepping at up to 160 km/h.
Second accident not far from the first
Not far from where she had previously hit oncoming traffic, the 44-year-old crashed at high speed into the rear of a 26-year-old woman from the Rohrbach district driving in front. The latter suffered injuries in the collision and was taken to Rohrbach hospital. The 44-year-old woman was also injured; a breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.02 per mille.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
