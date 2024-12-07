Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dramatic scenes

Plunged onto polar bear to save wife’s life

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 16:38

The woman was attacked by the predator after she slipped in front of the house. Her husband didn't hesitate for a second.

0 Kommentare

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the remote settlement of Fort Severn, the northernmost community in the Canadian province of Ontario. A hungry polar bear had crept unnoticed into a couple's driveway.

Severe bite wounds suffered
The woman went to check on the barking dogs, slipped on the icy ground and was immediately attacked by the huge predator.

But her husband reacted instinctively: without hesitation, he threw himself at the polar bear to distract it and save his wife's life. The man himself suffered severe bite and scratch injuries to his arms and legs.

But he survived. He had his attentive neighbor to thank for that: he heard the couple's screams and immediately rushed over with a rifle. He chased the polar bear away with well-aimed shots and it was found dead by hunters in a nearby forest a short time later.

Attacks by polar bears are rare
The injured husband was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. He is "expected to recover", explained a spokesperson for the local police. Although polar bears are frequently spotted in the area, attacks like this are rare, the official added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf