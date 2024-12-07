Dramatic scenes
Plunged onto polar bear to save wife’s life
The woman was attacked by the predator after she slipped in front of the house. Her husband didn't hesitate for a second.
Dramatic scenes unfolded in the remote settlement of Fort Severn, the northernmost community in the Canadian province of Ontario. A hungry polar bear had crept unnoticed into a couple's driveway.
Severe bite wounds suffered
The woman went to check on the barking dogs, slipped on the icy ground and was immediately attacked by the huge predator.
But her husband reacted instinctively: without hesitation, he threw himself at the polar bear to distract it and save his wife's life. The man himself suffered severe bite and scratch injuries to his arms and legs.
But he survived. He had his attentive neighbor to thank for that: he heard the couple's screams and immediately rushed over with a rifle. He chased the polar bear away with well-aimed shots and it was found dead by hunters in a nearby forest a short time later.
Attacks by polar bears are rare
The injured husband was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. He is "expected to recover", explained a spokesperson for the local police. Although polar bears are frequently spotted in the area, attacks like this are rare, the official added.
