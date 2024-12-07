13th World Cup victory for Madeleine Egle

It was her 13th World Cup victory, the fifth in Igls. She saw the reason for the victory as "a super material set-up". "It was also very good from the start, the runs were also okay." She said of the sisters' double victory in Igls: "Now we can both be happy together and no one has to console the other." Schulte was "megahappy" after her second third place this season: "The (second) run was really good again. I think I've now reached an age where I already have a lot of runs on most courses. That really helps me."