Blau-Weiße announcement: “We’ll always stay in the league”

"Always stay in the league"

Even if the last 90 minutes against Klagenfurt are of course the most important thing on Sunday. Against a team that recently lost 0:2 against Rapid, 0:7 at Sturm and 0:3 against Tirol, but against whom Scheiblehner warns. Also because BW Linz have never won against the Carinthians in League 1. Which, however, is no contradiction to the "calming pill" with the eleven words: "I can assure everyone that we will always stay in the league!"