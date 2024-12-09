Learning from nature
Networked and flexible: the resilient forest
In an increasingly uncertain world, we can learn from the forest how important diversity, cooperation and adaptability are in order to remain resilient.
Resilience refers to physical resistance or the ability to survive difficult life situations without lasting impairment. But what does the forest have to do with resilience? A lot, if Karin Müller-Vogel and Alexandra Kolbitsch have their way. The systemically trained forest educator and the educational scientist bring people closer to the topic in their workshops. The Bregenz city forest will be explored. The program is aimed at anyone who is interested, and the focus can be tailored to the respective group by arrangement. "The forest offers valuable lessons in resilience that can be transferred to ecological as well as social and individual contexts," says Müller-Vögel.
Diversity is the key to resilience
Specifically, the aim is to receive impulses from nature with the help of the experts to strengthen their own resilience - with a view to the diverse life and survival strategies in the forest ecosystem. "At the same time, the participants get to know the eight resilience factors as part of an assessment and go into in-depth exercises and reflection in order to implement what they have learned and thus transfer it to their everyday lives," explains Kolbitsch.
The forest is indeed an impressive example of resilience - the ability to adapt to change and survive despite disturbances. Forests experience storms, droughts, pest infestations and fires, but they have developed strategies to regenerate and remain stable. "A key element of this resilience is diversity," explains Müller-Vögel. Different tree species, plants and animals create a complex network: for example, trees exchange nutrients and information via mycorrhizal fungi. Animals help with pollination and seed dispersal by feeding on nectar or fruit. And if a large tree falls victim to a storm or disease, other plants that have so far persevered in its shade move in.
This principle can be applied directly to human systems, as Kolbitsch explains: "The more diverse a team, an organization or a society is, the better it can deal with challenges. Thanks to diversity, there is more potential to deal with a crisis than if you fight alone. A good network of relationships also strengthens your own resilience." Or in an ecological context: a monoculture is more likely to fall victim to a pest infestation and cope less well with the consequences of climate change than a colorful mixed forest.
Humans can also learn from the forest ecosystem when it comes to regeneration. "After a disturbance, the forest regenerates in a way that adapts to the changed conditions. For example, by first establishing pioneer plants, they prepare the ground for larger trees to grow back," says Müller-Vogel. Crises are therefore not necessarily end points, but also opportunities for a new beginning.
What is taught in the forest school
- Getting to know the eight resilience factors.
- Identifying personal strengths and resources and translating them into everyday (working) life.
- Getting to know the forest as a personal resource and energy filling station.
Trainers: Alexandra Kolbitsch (relaxation and resilience trainer) and Karin Müller-Vögel (systemically trained forest educator) www.waldschule-bodensee.at
Taking breaks as an important outlet
Instead of maintaining rigid structures, you should learn to accept change and develop solutions to adapt to the circumstances. "It is also crucial to accept help when it is needed and to offer help when possible," says Kolbitsch. Both experts also emphasize the art of taking short breaks. These short breaks can do wonders for our well-being, productivity and creativity. The trick is to consciously and regularly integrate them into everyday life. Because without them, the risk of stress and long-term exhaustion increases. Regular breaks, on the other hand, act like a safety valve that relieves tension before it has a negative impact on health. "Breaks also create moments of mindfulness that help us to take a step back and give us space to reflect and plan," says Müller-Vögel. After all, nature also takes breaks - especially now in winter.
The forest therefore shows that resilience does not mean the absence of disturbances, but the ability to react to them, adapt and emerge stronger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.