Networked and flexible: the resilient forest

Taking breaks as an important outlet

Instead of maintaining rigid structures, you should learn to accept change and develop solutions to adapt to the circumstances. "It is also crucial to accept help when it is needed and to offer help when possible," says Kolbitsch. Both experts also emphasize the art of taking short breaks. These short breaks can do wonders for our well-being, productivity and creativity. The trick is to consciously and regularly integrate them into everyday life. Because without them, the risk of stress and long-term exhaustion increases. Regular breaks, on the other hand, act like a safety valve that relieves tension before it has a negative impact on health. "Breaks also create moments of mindfulness that help us to take a step back and give us space to reflect and plan," says Müller-Vögel. After all, nature also takes breaks - especially now in winter.