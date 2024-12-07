AfD leadership nominates Weidel as candidate for chancellor

Alice Weidel sees the AfD's current poll results as a mandate to govern and uses them to justify her candidacy for chancellor. With 18 to 19 percent in nationwide polls, the AfD is currently positioned behind the CDU/CSU, which reaches 32 to 33 percent. Despite these figures, Weidel's candidacy remains largely symbolic, as no majority for an AfD-led government is foreseeable in the Bundestag. In Germany, as in Austria with regard to the FPÖ, there is a cross-party consensus to rule out a coalition with the AfD. All established parties categorically reject cooperation with the right-wing populist AfD.