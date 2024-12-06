Vorteilswelt
Celebration with cutbacks

Mega wind hinders opening of Notre-Dame

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 22:51

Five years after the devastating fire, the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will reopen on Saturday. But not everything is going according to plan during the preparations ...

0 Kommentare

The Elysée is expecting at least 35 heads of state and government, including Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), to attend the reopening ceremony. However, severe weather warnings put a spanner in the works for the ceremony with 3,000 invited guests: it had to be moved indoors at short notice.

Forecasts by the weather service Météo-France of wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour "forced us to reorganize the preparations", the Elysée Palace and the local diocese announced in a joint statement on Friday evening.

The devastating fire on April 15, 2019 (Bild: Thierry Mallet)
The devastating fire on April 15, 2019
(Bild: Thierry Mallet)

Now improvised
The opening ceremony was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the cathedral forecourt. After a film in honor of the firefighters and craftsmen, President Emmanuel Macron wanted to give a speech. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was then to open the doors of the cathedral according to the Catholic rite by knocking on them three times with his crosier and then be the first to enter, followed by all the guests. It is not yet known how this procedure will be changed.

Inside, the Archbishop will first consecrate the organ and sing the traditional hymns Magnificat and Te Deum. After the end of the service, a cultural program is planned with pianist Lang Lang, among others.

The entire roof truss was ablaze 
The cathedral was severely damaged by fire on April 15, 2019. The entire roof truss burned down and the crossing tower collapsed burning into the nave. Thanks to generous donations from all over the world amounting to 846 million euros, Notre-Dame was thoroughly restored in just over five years. The building is hardly recognizable since the restoration: The light-colored limestone has been freed of centuries-old soot and dirt. More light than ever shines in through the cleaned windows, illuminating the fresh colors and gold leaf of the murals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

