Celebration with cutbacks
Mega wind hinders opening of Notre-Dame
Five years after the devastating fire, the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will reopen on Saturday. But not everything is going according to plan during the preparations ...
The Elysée is expecting at least 35 heads of state and government, including Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), to attend the reopening ceremony. However, severe weather warnings put a spanner in the works for the ceremony with 3,000 invited guests: it had to be moved indoors at short notice.
Forecasts by the weather service Météo-France of wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour "forced us to reorganize the preparations", the Elysée Palace and the local diocese announced in a joint statement on Friday evening.
Now improvised
The opening ceremony was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the cathedral forecourt. After a film in honor of the firefighters and craftsmen, President Emmanuel Macron wanted to give a speech. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was then to open the doors of the cathedral according to the Catholic rite by knocking on them three times with his crosier and then be the first to enter, followed by all the guests. It is not yet known how this procedure will be changed.
Inside, the Archbishop will first consecrate the organ and sing the traditional hymns Magnificat and Te Deum. After the end of the service, a cultural program is planned with pianist Lang Lang, among others.
The entire roof truss was ablaze
The cathedral was severely damaged by fire on April 15, 2019. The entire roof truss burned down and the crossing tower collapsed burning into the nave. Thanks to generous donations from all over the world amounting to 846 million euros, Notre-Dame was thoroughly restored in just over five years. The building is hardly recognizable since the restoration: The light-colored limestone has been freed of centuries-old soot and dirt. More light than ever shines in through the cleaned windows, illuminating the fresh colors and gold leaf of the murals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.