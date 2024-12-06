Mega wind hinders opening of Notre-Dame

Now improvised

The opening ceremony was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the cathedral forecourt. After a film in honor of the firefighters and craftsmen, President Emmanuel Macron wanted to give a speech. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was then to open the doors of the cathedral according to the Catholic rite by knocking on them three times with his crosier and then be the first to enter, followed by all the guests. It is not yet known how this procedure will be changed.