Nehammer: “The trust is there now”
The Chancellor and the headlines - with the "Krone" review of the year in hand (see below), ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer also looked ahead. On new confidence, speed and his veto against Mercosur.
Advent decorations, Christmas tree, but no Christmas silence in the Federal Chancellery. The day after the summit with the party leaders of the SPÖ and NEOS, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, head of government Karl Nehammer does not deny the secret plans of the Zuckerl coalition revealed by the "Krone" newspaper with a meaningful smile.
In general, politics shaped the brand-new "Krone" review of the year in book form. And what would be the chancellor's favorite headline for the new year? "Things are looking up!" said Nehammer, hoping for an economic recovery in light of the many corporate bankruptcies.
However, a new government must also set the course for this. With sweets from the Zuckerl coalition.
Things are looking up!
In any case, the atmosphere in the negotiations, which have been grinding along in the meantime, should be smooth again. The ÖVP leader exudes confidence: "The trust is there, now we can press ahead."
According to reports, the Chancellor once again pointed out the negotiating positions and the strength of the respective parties after the election at the tripartite summit. It is fitting that the last ÖVP federal party committee meeting of the year coincidentally falls on December 16. Will there be the "final green light" for a three-party coalition? It's all just routine and online, as is quickly emphasized.
But judging by the progress reported by some negotiating groups, even the Christ Child could bring a new government with an old chancellor.
Still against Mercosur
In addition to Austria's future, the unfortunate EU trade pact Mercosur is also making headlines. Austria has issued a veto. "I will not agree to the political chapter", Nehammer makes clear. But Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to use a trick to push the agreement through.
