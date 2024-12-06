Metabolic acidosis
New side effect: paracetamol suddenly risky?
In Austria, sales in the market for painkillers amounted to around EUR 146.70 million in 2024 - and the trend is rising. Paracetamol is one of the best-selling painkillers in Austria and can be found in almost every household. Now a new discovery of a side effect of the popular painkiller is causing a stir.
The painkiller paracetamol is available over the counter in pharmacies, is considered to be well tolerated and is often recommended as the first choice for pain or fever. However, even such a familiar medication has side effects and risks - especially if the dosage is incorrect.
Metabolic acidosis due to paracetamol
This is because an overdose causes the body to produce more of certain metabolic products, which can lead to acidosis. This is also the reason why manufacturers must now draw attention to a new side effect.
The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has announced a new side effect of paracetamol: metabolic acidosis. This metabolic disorder is characterized by hyperacidity of the blood, in which the body either produces too much acid or does not break it down sufficiently.
Symptoms of metabolic acidosis:
- Nausea
- vomiting
- tiredness
- Faster/deeper breathing
People with kidney disease more frequently affected
Metabolic acidosis as a side effect of paracetamol can generally affect anyone, but occurs more frequently in people with chronic kidney disease or kidney failure.
Recommendations for those affected
If there are signs of metabolic acidosis after taking paracetamol:
- Seek medical help immediately
- If the diagnosis is confirmed: discontinue the medication and monitor closely
- If you have any questions or uncertainties: Seek advice from a doctor's practice or pharmacy
The package leaflets of all medicines containing paracetamol, including combination products, will be updated to draw attention to this new side effect. The exact frequency of occurrence of this side effect is not yet known.
