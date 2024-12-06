Greens want clarity on Signa

"Governor cannot hide"

From the point of view of the Ländle-Greens, it is first and foremost up to Governor Markus Wallner to shed light on the matter: "The people of Vorarlberg have a right to expect that their money is handled with care. As the owner's representative, Wallner must assume his responsibility and exhaust all control options," emphasize club chairman Daniel Zadra and control spokeswoman Eva Hammerer. In the past, Wallner had repeatedly pointed out that the operational business was the sole responsibility of Hypo's Board of Managing Directors. However, Zadra is not satisfied with this: "The governor cannot hide behind the Board of Managing Directors, but must inform himself in detail about the situation: How high is the debt level of the Signa empire at Hypo, how much has already been repaid and how high will the losses be for the people of Vorarlberg?"