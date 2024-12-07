Vorteilswelt
At Unterweger's home

This time the KAC wants to cheer under the open sky

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 09:57

Folk festival atmosphere in Huben! Because this Saturday, ice hockey record champions KAC will be visiting as well-wishers on the occasion of their 40th anniversary - first there will be a show training session, then a duel with the East Tyrolean Division I club. The Red Jackets can improve their outdoor record - because this is negative in modern times.

0 Kommentare

After the 2:0 win against Vorarlberg, the KAC will be back on the ice this Saturday. But not in the championship. Shortly after returning home from Vorarlberg, the Furey squad will travel to East Tyrol - where they will be guests at the 40th anniversary celebration of Division I club Huben in East Tyrol. There will be a short show practice at 5 p.m., followed by the charity game between Huben and the Red Jackets at 5:45 p.m. with two 20-minute games.

KAC defenseman Clemens Unterweger is looking forward to the appearance at home. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
KAC defenseman Clemens Unterweger is looking forward to the appearance at home.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Could have sold 2000 tickets!"
The hype in the home country of assistant captain Clemens Unterweger is huge - the 1,000 tickets sold out within three hours in October. "We never get that many people here! It's great that the KAC is visiting us," said a delighted Huben chairman Sebastian Warscher. "We could have sold 2,000 tickets." Good news for Unterweger: The defenseman suffered a concussion in Asiago on November 13 and is back on the ice in Vorarlberg for the first time - and will, of course, be playing at home.

KAC games under the open sky

  • 09.01.2010: KAC - VSV 1:3
  • 05.02.2012: Zagreb - KAC 3:0
  • 08.01.2013: Ljubljana - KAC 2:4
  • 15.12.2013: Szekesfehervar - KAC 2:3 n.V.
  • 03.01.2015: KAC - VSV 1:4
  • 30.12.2016: Szekesfehervar - KAC 5:2

Only two outdoor victories
The KAC's outdoor record in the new ice hockey season is negative. In six league appearances outdoors, there have been two wins and four defeats. Including two defeats against VSV in the "Winter Classic" at the Klagenfurt soccer stadium - and most recently a 2:5 defeat in Szekesfehervar in December 2016 (after eleven league wins in a row before that!).

Goalie on loan from Huben
Now, however, in Huben, Klagenfurt are logically the big favorites. Even though Michael Sicher, a goalkeeper on loan from the Red Jackets, is in the East Tyrolean goalkeeper's box. The specially designed KAC jerseys will be auctioned off - the proceeds will go to two charitable organizations in East Tyrol. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
