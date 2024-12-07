This time the KAC wants to cheer under the open sky

"Could have sold 2000 tickets!"

The hype in the home country of assistant captain Clemens Unterweger is huge - the 1,000 tickets sold out within three hours in October. "We never get that many people here! It's great that the KAC is visiting us," said a delighted Huben chairman Sebastian Warscher. "We could have sold 2,000 tickets." Good news for Unterweger: The defenseman suffered a concussion in Asiago on November 13 and is back on the ice in Vorarlberg for the first time - and will, of course, be playing at home.