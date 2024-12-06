Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In England and Wales

Muhammad is the most popular first name for the first time

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 09:59

Muhammad was the most popular first name for newborn boys in England and Wales for the first time in 2023. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Noah was the second most popular and Oliver the third most popular boy's name. Olivia, Amelia and Isla were the most popular girls' names.

0 Kommentare

Incidentally, taking into account all the different spellings - Mohammed, Mohammad, Mohamed and others - it was already the most popular first name in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2022. This is partly explained by the fact that these are preferred in Muslim communities in honor of the Prophet, while there is a greater variety of male first names in the rest of the population.

Proportion of Muslims in the total population is increasing
According to a 2021 census, around 3.9 million Muslims live in England and Wales. Out of a total population of 59.6 million people, this corresponds to a share of 6.5 percent. In 2011, there were still 2.7 million Muslims, or 4.9 percent.

However, nothing has changed at the top of the list of female first names. As in the previous year, Olivia, Amelia and Isla were the most popular in 2023. However, the statistics authority also registers other "phenomena" that can influence naming. Last year, for example, significantly more girls were named Margot, which is presumably due to the actress Margot Robbie and her role as "Barbie" in the film of the same name.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf