In England and Wales
Muhammad is the most popular first name for the first time
Muhammad was the most popular first name for newborn boys in England and Wales for the first time in 2023. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Noah was the second most popular and Oliver the third most popular boy's name. Olivia, Amelia and Isla were the most popular girls' names.
Incidentally, taking into account all the different spellings - Mohammed, Mohammad, Mohamed and others - it was already the most popular first name in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2022. This is partly explained by the fact that these are preferred in Muslim communities in honor of the Prophet, while there is a greater variety of male first names in the rest of the population.
Proportion of Muslims in the total population is increasing
According to a 2021 census, around 3.9 million Muslims live in England and Wales. Out of a total population of 59.6 million people, this corresponds to a share of 6.5 percent. In 2011, there were still 2.7 million Muslims, or 4.9 percent.
However, nothing has changed at the top of the list of female first names. As in the previous year, Olivia, Amelia and Isla were the most popular in 2023. However, the statistics authority also registers other "phenomena" that can influence naming. Last year, for example, significantly more girls were named Margot, which is presumably due to the actress Margot Robbie and her role as "Barbie" in the film of the same name.
