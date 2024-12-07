LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg host Rapid

Rapid without a win in Salzburg since 2015

Rapid's last two league games have not gone according to plan. After a 0-0 draw in Tyrol, they lost 1-0 at home to Blau-Weiß Linz. Although the Viennese side have beaten Salzburg twice at home recently, they have not won away from home since 2015. "We've addressed that, but the other way around. We have a great opportunity to win in Salzburg and beat them twice in a row this season. We definitely want to take advantage of that. We have to have a very good day," said Robert Klauß, who is expecting a duel at eye level in his 50th competitive match as Rapid coach.