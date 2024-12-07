Vorteilswelt
Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg host Rapid

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 04:55

16th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg host SK Rapid. We report live (see below). 

Here is the LIVETICKER:

For Salzburg, it's back-to-back games in the English rhythm at the end of the year - after the 4-0 win against Hartberg and before the Champions League home game against Paris Saint-Germain, the Bundesliga clash against Rapid kicks off at home today. "It will be an exciting game for the fans and everyone who loves soccer - a big game!" predicted Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders, for whom a win would go a long way towards overcoming the crisis.

The clear success against Hartberg was important for Lijnders and Co. but also an absolute must. Now they should and must go one better. "Winning against Rapid would be a gamechanger, that would be a better statement," the Dutchman is aware. The 41-year-old, who is worried about Amar Dedic, Kamil Piatkowski (both with thigh problems) and Lucas Gourna-Douath (ankle), expects hard work against the Green-Whites. "They hardly concede any goals. They play really aggressively against the ball and attack more through the middle."

Salzburg's miserybegan with Rapid
The 3:2 defeat in Hütteldorf in the first half of the season (5th round) started Salzburg's misery at the beginning of September. Prior to that, the "Bulls" had remained almost flawless and undefeated in eight competitive matches both nationally and internationally. "We were at our maximum in terms of intensity and physicality. That's also when the injuries started," said Lijnders. The runners-up won only two of their next nine Bundesliga games.

Accordingly, there was a lot of pressure on the otherwise success-accustomed Salzburg team. "I don't read anything, I don't consume any media, I put the pressure on myself. I know where we want to go and that obstacles and distractions created for us by the outside world are waiting for us," said Lijnders, who was presented with Rouven Schröder as the new sports CEO. "The last few weeks have been really tough - I think for everyone at the club. It wasn't easy to go to sleep at night," said midfielder Mads Bidstrup.

Rapid without a win in Salzburg since 2015
Rapid's last two league games have not gone according to plan. After a 0-0 draw in Tyrol, they lost 1-0 at home to Blau-Weiß Linz. Although the Viennese side have beaten Salzburg twice at home recently, they have not won away from home since 2015. "We've addressed that, but the other way around. We have a great opportunity to win in Salzburg and beat them twice in a row this season. We definitely want to take advantage of that. We have to have a very good day," said Robert Klauß, who is expecting a duel at eye level in his 50th competitive match as Rapid coach.

Klauß did not want to overestimate the fact that his opponents have recently changed their basic formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1. "The style of soccer remains the same. Salzburg will play very actively. Of course, that gives us opportunities and spaces that we wouldn't otherwise find. But we have to make sure that we take away their strengths." The German does not expect any advantage from Salzburg's large number of injured players. "They still have a powerful, high-quality first eleven."

Offensive powerhouse Isak Jansson is available again. The Swede was the match-winner with two goals in the 3:2 win in September, but was then out of action for a long time with knee ligaments. "We will decide how much he will play," said Klauß. However, Guido Burgstaller will be missing, as the striker is suspended following his fifth yellow card.

