In office until changeover
France’s Prime Minister Barnier submits his resignation
As expected, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier submitted his resignation on Thursday. However, President Emmanuel Macron asked him to remain in office until a new government is formed. On Wednesday evening, the opposition expressed its no confidence in the French government.
François Bayrou, who has previously held several ministerial posts, is now seen as a possible successor to Barnier. He is a close confidant of Macron and is planning a meeting with him this Thursday, according to media reports.
Barnier was only appointed in September, making him the prime minister with the shortest term of office in France. He led a minority government based on the Ensemble party alliance founded by Macron and the Republicans. The motion of no confidence was tabled by the left, with MPs from the right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National (RN) led by Marine Le Pen backing it.
331 MPs voted for replacement
A total of 331 of the 574 MPs voted in favor of replacing Barnier. This was triggered by a dispute over budget savings. The prime minister had attempted to reduce the high deficit, as France is well above the EU's targets for new and total debt. The concessions did not go far enough for the RN.
The cabinet can now remain in office on a transitional basis. Macron wants to address the nation on Thursday evening at 8 pm. The successor will presumably lead a minority government again. The next parliamentary election is not due to be held until July 2025 at the earliest.
Macron's own term of office runs until mid-2027 and he cannot be removed from office by parliament. The RN and the left have repeatedly called for his resignation. Le Pen believes he has a good chance of succeeding the president.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
