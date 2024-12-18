Vorteilswelt
Recipe of the week

Eggnog cookies and sweet angel eyes

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 15:00

Christmas cookies for the whole family. The cookie jar needs to be filled. Sarah conjures up her best, quick Christmas cookies for us today. Using a simple basic dough, Sarah bakes her delicious eggnog hearts and spicy, sweet angel's eyes with speculoos cream. Merry Christmas!

Basic dough 
Ingredients: 110g butter, 250g plain flour, 100g powdered sugar, 1 egg, 1 tbsp vanilla sugar, lemon zest, 1 pinch of salt 

Eggnog cream

Ingredients: 5 tbsp eggnog + powdered sugar to taste, 1 pinch vanilla sugar
Preparation: For the dough: Knead all the ingredients together to form a shortcrust pastry and chill for 15 minutes. Cut out heart shapes, for example. Fold 2 cookies together at a time. Bake at 160°C fan oven. Brush the lightly baked cookies with the eggnog cream and place a second cookie on top.

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Speculoos angel eyes

Ingredients: Baked cookies, see basic dough
Speculoos cream:  100g speculoos cookies, 25g butter, 20g powdered sugar, 60g condensed milk, 1 pinch of cinnamon, vanilla and cardamom 

Preparation: Form small balls for the angel biscuits and make a hole in the middle for the filling. Bake in a light oven and leave to cool. If necessary, press the cavity for the filling again. 
For the cream: finely puree the Spekulatius cookies, add the remaining ingredients and mix together. Pour into the cavity of the angel eyes and sprinkle with chopped hazelnuts. 

(Bild: Pmax)

(Bild: Pmax)

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: KMM)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

