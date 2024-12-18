Recipe of the week
Eggnog cookies and sweet angel eyes
Christmas cookies for the whole family. The cookie jar needs to be filled. Sarah conjures up her best, quick Christmas cookies for us today. Using a simple basic dough, Sarah bakes her delicious eggnog hearts and spicy, sweet angel's eyes with speculoos cream. Merry Christmas!
Basic dough
Ingredients: 110g butter, 250g plain flour, 100g powdered sugar, 1 egg, 1 tbsp vanilla sugar, lemon zest, 1 pinch of salt
Eggnog cream
Ingredients: 5 tbsp eggnog + powdered sugar to taste, 1 pinch vanilla sugar
Preparation: For the dough: Knead all the ingredients together to form a shortcrust pastry and chill for 15 minutes. Cut out heart shapes, for example. Fold 2 cookies together at a time. Bake at 160°C fan oven. Brush the lightly baked cookies with the eggnog cream and place a second cookie on top.
Speculoos angel eyes
Ingredients: Baked cookies, see basic dough
Speculoos cream: 100g speculoos cookies, 25g butter, 20g powdered sugar, 60g condensed milk, 1 pinch of cinnamon, vanilla and cardamom
Preparation: Form small balls for the angel biscuits and make a hole in the middle for the filling. Bake in a light oven and leave to cool. If necessary, press the cavity for the filling again.
For the cream: finely puree the Spekulatius cookies, add the remaining ingredients and mix together. Pour into the cavity of the angel eyes and sprinkle with chopped hazelnuts.
