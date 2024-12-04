Expert on budget figures: “No certainty yet”

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger "wondered" about the exchange of blows between the ÖVP and SPÖ in recent days, especially on the part of the Social Democrats: "The time to align ourselves should be over." She continued to be moderately enthusiastic about tax increases, which ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer had recently also no longer ruled out. Basically, it is now the job of the negotiators in the current situation to say where the state and politicians can increase efficiency and use tax money more sparingly: "That is the very first step before thinking about how to burden citizens."