“Capo Benko”: New details from the judicial document

René Benko has been targeted by the Italian anti-mafia public prosecutor's office. Investigations have been underway since 2019 and 77 suspects are known as of Tuesday. An arrest warrant has been issued for nine people. Including against financial juggler Benko, who the authorities in Trento suspect to be the head, or "capo", of a "mafia-like organization". The main accused would face a sentence of ten to 15 years in Italy. They deny the accusations - the presumption of innocence applies.