Win a piece of Viennese pastry art

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 13:51

Café Landtmann is as much a part of Viennese coffee house culture as the Melange. The Ringstrasse café is known far beyond the city limits for its Gugelhupf and, just in time for Christmas, you can win 1 of 3 Landtmann's Original Gugelhupf in a premium tin.

Landtmann's Original Guglhupf is the ideal Christmas gift to bring joy. Handmade in the Viennese manufactory, it stands for genuine confectionery craftsmanship, top quality and unique taste - tender, moist and aromatic. Landtmann's Original Guglhupf is baked with carefully selected ingredients according to a tried and tested recipe that has been passed down through generations.

Landtmann Guglhupf (Bild: Landtmanns Original)
Landtmann Guglhupf
(Bild: Landtmanns Original)

Baked with love - given with joy 
Closely linked to the tradition of Café Landtmann, it not only gives pleasure, but also tells a piece of Viennese history. Tradition since 1873. Whether for a cozy Advent snack, as a Christmas present for employees or as a stylish souvenir: its elegant premium packaging makes it a high-quality gift.

10 businesses, 1 family
In addition to Café Landtmann, Café Mozart, Café Residenz and Café Museum are also part of the Viennese coffee house scene and all of these cafés have one name in common: Querfeld. In addition to these cafés, the Querfeld family also runs the Bootshaus on the Old Danube, Crossfield's Australian Pub, Landtmann's Original Café & Tortenshop in Alterlaa and the Gasthaus Napoleon in Kagran. In its own Landtmann's Original Manufaktur, the famous Landtmann's Original Guglhupf, Viennese pastries, cakes and desserts are baked for the restaurants and coffee houses as well as the Landtmann's Original online store.

Take part now and win
With krone.at you now have the chance to win 1 of 3 Landtmann's Original Gugelhupf! Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! 

Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter from the "Krone" and not only receive the latest news from the capital from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is December 5, 09:00.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf