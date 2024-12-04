Win a piece of Viennese pastry art

10 businesses, 1 family

In addition to Café Landtmann, Café Mozart, Café Residenz and Café Museum are also part of the Viennese coffee house scene and all of these cafés have one name in common: Querfeld. In addition to these cafés, the Querfeld family also runs the Bootshaus on the Old Danube, Crossfield's Australian Pub, Landtmann's Original Café & Tortenshop in Alterlaa and the Gasthaus Napoleon in Kagran. In its own Landtmann's Original Manufaktur, the famous Landtmann's Original Guglhupf, Viennese pastries, cakes and desserts are baked for the restaurants and coffee houses as well as the Landtmann's Original online store.