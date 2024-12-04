On a farewell tour
Die Seer: Cheers and real tears at the Brucknerhaus
A flood of cell phone lights, standing up, clapping and singing along: Die Seer gave the Linz audience in the Brucknerhaus a rousing farewell concert full of "Hoamatgfühl" with "Stad - Ausklang". From the second number onwards, all the fans without exception joined in - touching, trembling and with real tears.
There were real tears rolling down the cheeks of Sassy Holzinger - the Seer's persistently strong-voiced lead singer - and some fans at the end. The audience also felt the pain of parting.
At the same time, a shared feeling of happiness swept through the ranks of the fans, as they had just experienced a wonderful Seer concert in Linz's Brucknerhaus!
Ballads and Seer anthems
Unplugged, the dialect band presented the most beautiful ballads for more than two hours, mixed with Christmas Seer songs. Superbly authentic!
In between, there was plenty of banter from "folk philosopher" Fred Jaklitsch. He eloquently managed to bridge the gap between looking back, saying goodbye, humor and confidence in the here and now. This was so necessary, because the Seer will no longer exist next year, as we have reported.
As early as the second number, the audience stood up for the first time and clapped along. During "Lichter überm See" there was a flood of cell phone lights and during the last numbers there was no more sitting down anyway, you had to clap and sing along. And everyone was there! The encore: "Wilds Wossa" then became a collective anthem anyway.
After a great moment - parting ways
A great moment full of "Hoamatgfühl" and an honest confession from Jaklitsch: "People have found each other through our music. That's the best thing you can achieve with music."
After the Stad concert, which will be repeated in Linz on Wednesday and in other federal states until the end of the year, there was an autograph session at the table with the last album "Stad Ausklang".
From 2025, the Seer will part ways, with Fred Jaklitsch, Sabine "Sassy" Holzinger and Astrid Wirtenberger each going their own (solo) ways.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
