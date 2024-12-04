Salzburg Festival
All good, only the scandal is missing
You can praise the festival even before the games. With the program for next summer's Salzburg Festival, Markus Hinterhäuser and his team have once again succeeded artistically.
Not in the drama, which is traditionally weak. Instead, there is great opera: from Handel and Vivaldi to Verdi and, of course, Mozart, everything from the Olympus of classical music is coming down to Salzburg.
Hinterhäuser's clever selection of composers with contemporary stars from the world of stage direction, music and stage design ensures that Salzburg continues to play in the world's premier league in the arts.
Otherwise, ticket prices of up to 475 euros could not be asked of anyone. The wealthy audience is spoiled and easily distracted, like children who have received their first smartphone.
The only thing missing from the 2025 festival is a real scandal. The somewhat clumsily staged departure of head of drama Marina Davydova lacks the ingredients for excitement and gossip. With Ms. Davydova, only three questions arise: Why was she there? What did she want here? Why is she only leaving now?
Three critical questions that Markus Hinterhäuser also has to put up with. It is time for the Festival to live up to its first-class reputation in German-language theater as well. One "Jedermann" as a box office magnet is not enough.
It is enough that the Landestheater offers boring mediocrity.
