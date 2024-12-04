Advent series part 8
“I never run out of ideas for punch varieties”
The next part of the "Krone" punch test takes us across the Danube. In the flower gardens, the focus is on handicrafts.
Away from the crowds of tourists in the city center, there is no longer really an insider tip, but an even more beautiful Christmas market: in the Hirschstetten flower gardens (22nd, Quadenstraße 15, open Thu-Sun from 10 am to 8 pm). In addition to the more than 50 exhibitors, the highlight is the floral Christmas exhibition in the large glass house. The "Time travel through the magic of Christmas" offers a magical world of thousands of flowers.
Only wine and spices end up in the mulled wine
After a visit to the Christmas exhibition, you deserve a refreshment. For example, at Michael Kandler's punch stand next to the curling rink, where he runs the garden café and the Heurigen am Bauernhof during the rest of the year. The selection includes ginger and amaretto punch. "The most popular, however, is the farmer's punch, which consists of half punch and half mulled wine," says employee Alex. Everything is handmade, only wine and spices are used in the mulled wine and the punch has no artificial flavorings.
33 different varieties
Everything is also homemade at Brigitte Neusiedler's punch stand, which attracts crowds of people with an almost endless selection of 33 different hot drinks. New to the range this year is the creamy pistachio punch, which immediately became a bestseller. And rightly so, as we discovered during the tasting.
The Aperol orange and banana liqueur punch are also new on the menu, as are the Secret Santa and Barbie punch for the children. "As a family business, we make everything ourselves, so we start developing ideas for new flavors in August. I never run out of them, by the way," says Neusiedler. The creamy varieties are made fresh every week, regular punch and mulled wine every two to three weeks.
Delicacies are plentiful
Those who have had enough of sweets can try mulled beer in another hut, which tastes better than it sounds to some. The mulled gin is also recommended. The Steirahüttn, on the other hand, serves pumpkin seed beer. Walter Zinnser's Kästeufel, cheese pretzels in breadcrumb pastry, which are freshly baked in a wood-fired oven, are the perfect accompaniment.
Peter Smejkal smokes fresh fish three times a day, which is served warm on a plate or cold in a bread roll. Be sure to try it! Willy's pizzas and tarte flambée, which are baked over an open fire in a converted oil barrel, are also very special.
Prices are not exaggerated
Prices for punch and co. range between 3 and 6.50 euros. Much cheaper than at Stephansplatz, for example.
