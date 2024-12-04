“I never run out of ideas for punch varieties”

Only wine and spices end up in the mulled wine

After a visit to the Christmas exhibition, you deserve a refreshment. For example, at Michael Kandler's punch stand next to the curling rink, where he runs the garden café and the Heurigen am Bauernhof during the rest of the year. The selection includes ginger and amaretto punch. "The most popular, however, is the farmer's punch, which consists of half punch and half mulled wine," says employee Alex. Everything is handmade, only wine and spices are used in the mulled wine and the punch has no artificial flavorings.