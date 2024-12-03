Before her 40th birthday
Princess Sofia in a dream gown on the cover of “Vogue”
Princess Sofia of Sweden has created a magical surprise shortly before her 40th birthday on 6 December: she was photographed in a dream dress for the cover of the Scandinavian magazine "Vogue" and gives a private insight into her life as a member of the royal family in an interview.
For the cover shoot, Sofia slipped into a dress worthy of a princess: a dark blue gown by designer Camilla Thulin with a voluminous skirt and lace details running down the entire front of the dress.
Photo shoot in her home parish
The 39-year-old was photographed in front of a barn while walking through tall grass. Her gaze is directed towards the camera, her lips curled in a smile.
The pictures were taken in the village of Älvdalen in Sweden - the home parish of the wife of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.
In other pictures taken by photographer Hasse Nielsen, who has already photographed the Danish royals, Sofia also wears a white sequined outfit and another royal blue dress with an extra-long train.
Sofia with a baby bump in front of the camera
Incidentally, Sofia was already pregnant with her fourth child at the time of the shoot, even though there is not much evidence of a baby bump in the photos.
In an interview with Vogue, the princess joked: "When the photos appear, I'll probably be heavily pregnant."
Sofia also remembers her first meeting with her husband Prince Carl Philip during a week of tennis in Badstad, Sweden. "He seemed very modest," she recalls. "He had these big, brown, very, very kind eyes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
