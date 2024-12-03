Everything that goes wrong with Wiener Linien

Rail network crumbling

Wiener Linien consistently misses its own target of renewing three percent of the rail network every year - quite apart from the fact that the Court of Audit considers the target to be too low anyway. This has been reflected in the figures since 2020 in particular: in 2020 alone, there were 271 broken rails in the streetcar network, an increase of a third compared to the previous year. Looking back even further, the extent is even clearer: while there were 19 switch or crossing damages on the streetcar network in 2019, there were 151 in 2022.