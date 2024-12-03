Vorteilswelt
No break

Coalition talks: budget now a top priority

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 11:32

From the perspective of many observers, the "week of truth" has begun for the negotiators of the Zuckerl coalition. Negotiations are taking place daily in the subgroups. A pause in the coalition talks envisaged by the SPÖ, should there be no cash fall on the budget, is off the table. The leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS want to meet this week for an exchange of views, it was reported on Tuesday.

0 Kommentare

However, it is still unclear whether current and detailed figures on the state budget will be provided at the meeting. However, all sides emphasized that they want to continue negotiations quickly. The self-imposed target remains December 12. By this date, all subgroups want to have completed their work for the time being.

Andreas Babler, Karl Nehammer and Beate Meinl-Reisinger are negotiating between the parties on a daily basis. (Bild: APA Pool/APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Andreas Babler, Karl Nehammer and Beate Meinl-Reisinger are negotiating between the parties on a daily basis.
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

By then it should also be clear on which points the three parties are in agreement, where there are still unresolved issues and where there is no agreement at all. The unresolved issues will then be examined by the steering group, which includes party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) as well as the presidents of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and Chamber of Commerce, Wolfgang Katzian and Harald Mahrer. 

SPÖ is clearly more optimistic
It is unclear whether the entire steering group will also meet this week. The exact date is also still unclear. In any case, the SPÖ is much more optimistic again after the quarrels surrounding the budget. "We have the feeling that the need has been recognized," said the party with regard to the demands for transparent figures. A pause in negotiations, as had been suggested the day before, is now off the table.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

