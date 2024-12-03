Actress Emma Corrin topless on the red carpet

The actress also combined the exciting dress with slightly shimmering tights and slingback pumps. The long, red nails matched the red lace hem of the outfit. However, the girlfriend of Hollywood star Rami Malek did not wear any jewelry or other accessories such as a handbag.

Incidentally, Corrin has a close relationship with Saint Laurent. Time and again, the actress wears looks from the fashion house that come straight from the catwalk. The green dress she slipped into this time was from the current collection for spring/summer 2025.