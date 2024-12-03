Catwalk look
Actress Emma Corrin topless on the red carpet
At the premiere of "Nosferatu - The Undead" in Berlin, all eyes were on Emma Corrin. The "The Crown" actress arrived on the red carpet in a revealing lace look and topless.
The transparent lace dress with ruffled collar by Saint Laurent was in blue, olive green and red and glittered seductively in the flurry of flashbulbs.
Corrin without a bra under a transparent dress
But what stood out most was that the actress, who starred as Princess Diana in the Netflix hit series "The Crown", was only wearing nude-colored panties under the designer piece. The 28-year-old didn't wear a bra for her appearance.
The actress also combined the exciting dress with slightly shimmering tights and slingback pumps. The long, red nails matched the red lace hem of the outfit. However, the girlfriend of Hollywood star Rami Malek did not wear any jewelry or other accessories such as a handbag.
Incidentally, Corrin has a close relationship with Saint Laurent. Time and again, the actress wears looks from the fashion house that come straight from the catwalk. The green dress she slipped into this time was from the current collection for spring/summer 2025.
Horror from Hollywood
On Monday evening at the "Nosferatu - The Undead" premiere in Berlin, Corrin also posed with the other stars of the film by director Robert Eggers, who borrowed from Bram Stoker's "Dracula" and the silent film classic "Nosferatu" by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau.
You can watch the trailer for "Nosferatu - The Undead" here.
Bill Skarsgard can be seen as Count Orlok or Nosferatu in the film, which will also be released in Austrian cinemas at the beginning of the year. Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is the hot favorite for the role of James Bond, can also be seen in the horror film.
