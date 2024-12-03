20,000 points: DAX surpasses historic mark

Car industry lags behind

According to strategic statements by analysts, there are price movements in the automotive sector. Two investment banks, UBS and Barclays Bank, have made negative comments on Mercedes-Benz. Their shares lost 1.6 percent. BMW, on the other hand, gained 1.4 percent thanks to a buy recommendation from UBS. At Porsche AG, a positive commentary by Barclays Bank contrasted with a downgrade to "neutral" by UBS. The carmaker's shares were up slightly.