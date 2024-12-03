Rally at the end of the year
20,000 points: DAX surpasses historic mark
Germany's leading index, the DAX, has broken through the historic mark of 20,000 points. Investors appear to be prepared to pay significantly higher prices. Only in the automotive sector are there downward price corrections.
The rally that began two weeks ago took the stock market barometer to a peak of 20,017 points in early trading. The most recent gain amounted to 0.4 percent. The MDAX of medium-sized listed companies rose by half a percent to 26,425 points.
The DAX had risen sharply by almost 1.6 percent the previous day. There is no sign of profit-taking so far. "The DAX is still heading upwards," said chart analyst Martin Utschneider from Finanzethos.
He spoke of a DAX breakout that is currently taking place. "The signs that the leading German index could lead to a year-end rally have come true."
Car industry lags behind
According to strategic statements by analysts, there are price movements in the automotive sector. Two investment banks, UBS and Barclays Bank, have made negative comments on Mercedes-Benz. Their shares lost 1.6 percent. BMW, on the other hand, gained 1.4 percent thanks to a buy recommendation from UBS. At Porsche AG, a positive commentary by Barclays Bank contrasted with a downgrade to "neutral" by UBS. The carmaker's shares were up slightly.
Market expert Holger Zschäpitz attributes the current rise to the fact that investors are currently willing to pay more for their shares: "Interestingly, this growth is not due to higher profits, but rather to an increase in investors' willingness to pay for shares."
The price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of the DAX has risen from 12.3 in January to 15.2 today. The rise in the DAX this year is being driven by higher valuations and not by increased profits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
