The Schlaining Castle Advent invites you

A paradise for children and families

A highlight for families is undoubtedly the lovingly designed family program. In the Christmas workshop, children can make their own Christmas presents - whether pottery, watercolor painting, handicrafts or calligraphy, there is plenty to discover and try out. The magical fairy tale hours, the children's music theater and the special guided tours provide varied entertainment. Tip: Thomas Brezina will be visiting on December 14 to read from his book "The Christmas Story in Rhymes".