Friedensburg Castle in Advent
The Schlaining Castle Advent invites you
Friedensburg Castle towers high above Stadtschlaining and is transformed into an atmospheric Christmas backdrop during Advent.
Christmas magic in a historic setting
The Schlaining Castle Advent, which takes place on the Advent weekends from December 1 to 22, 2024, combines culture and enjoyment in a very special way. Amidst the picturesque backdrop of Schlaining Castle, visitors can expect a unique blend of Christmas spirit and historical insights.
A paradise for children and families
A highlight for families is undoubtedly the lovingly designed family program. In the Christmas workshop, children can make their own Christmas presents - whether pottery, watercolor painting, handicrafts or calligraphy, there is plenty to discover and try out. The magical fairy tale hours, the children's music theater and the special guided tours provide varied entertainment. Tip: Thomas Brezina will be visiting on December 14 to read from his book "The Christmas Story in Rhymes".
But adults will also get their money's worth: the interactive exhibitions at Friedensburg Castle take visitors on a journey through the exciting history of this unique castle complex. From the times of the medieval fortress to modern peace projects. After a cultural foray, the Burgenland wine tavern and the bistro "Das Kranich" invite you to discover the culinary highlights of the region.
Another plus point: the admission price of 12 euros per person not only includes access to the exhibitions and the children's program, but also a warming punch or mulled wine. Children up to the age of 12 can even enjoy the Burgadvent free of charge.
A winter retreat with comfort
Friedensburg Castle is also an inviting place in winter. The historic rooms are fully heated so that you can enjoy the Burgadvent in comfort and without a care in the world. Friedensburg Castle and its exhibitions remain open all year round (except 25.12. and 26.12.2024), making it a special destination for cultural experiences.
Opening hours of the Schlaining Castle Advent
Tue - Sun & public holidays 13:00 - 17:00
Further information about the Schlaining Castle Advent and Schlaining Castle can be found at friedensburg.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.