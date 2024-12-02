Vorteilswelt
A perfect start

Skiing hopeful celebrates curious victory at the start

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 16:58

Viktoria Bürgler celebrated a perfect start to the European Cup season on Monday. The 20-year-old from SC Dienten won the first of two giant slalom races in Zinal, Switzerland. However, the victory was only decided some time after the end of the race. 

Establishing herself in the European Cup this season and tasting the future - that is Viktoria Bürgler's goal for the 2024/25 ski year. The 20-year-old, who made her debut on the ski circuit last March, celebrated a perfect start on Monday. She won the giant slalom in Zinal (Sz), the first time she has ever won a race at European Cup level.

"Moved me to tears"
"I was so nervous because I was ill last week and lacked a bit of confidence with only two days of training," said Bürgler looking back. She also didn't feel fast in the second run. "I was surprised that it was enough to take the lead. The victory is a huge relief, which also moved me to tears." 

Curious: the victory was only decided some time after the end of the race. The actual winner, the Italian Ambra Pomare, was disqualified due to an early start. Bürgler ended up at the top of the podium after all - 54 hundredths ahead of France's June Brand and almost eight tenths ahead of Switzerland's Janine Schmitt (+0.77 seconds). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
