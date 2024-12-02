A perfect start
Skiing hopeful celebrates curious victory at the start
Viktoria Bürgler celebrated a perfect start to the European Cup season on Monday. The 20-year-old from SC Dienten won the first of two giant slalom races in Zinal, Switzerland. However, the victory was only decided some time after the end of the race.
Establishing herself in the European Cup this season and tasting the future - that is Viktoria Bürgler's goal for the 2024/25 ski year. The 20-year-old, who made her debut on the ski circuit last March, celebrated a perfect start on Monday. She won the giant slalom in Zinal (Sz), the first time she has ever won a race at European Cup level.
"Moved me to tears"
"I was so nervous because I was ill last week and lacked a bit of confidence with only two days of training," said Bürgler looking back. She also didn't feel fast in the second run. "I was surprised that it was enough to take the lead. The victory is a huge relief, which also moved me to tears."
Curious: the victory was only decided some time after the end of the race. The actual winner, the Italian Ambra Pomare, was disqualified due to an early start. Bürgler ended up at the top of the podium after all - 54 hundredths ahead of France's June Brand and almost eight tenths ahead of Switzerland's Janine Schmitt (+0.77 seconds).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.