“The passengers had no more seats”

Fässler also referred to the city's extensive efforts to improve safety and the quality of life at and around the station. Many small adjustments have been made. "Basically, we want everyone to feel comfortable there. And so not only police officers and security staff, but also street workers and social workers are on duty." Following the "Culture at the station" event, there will be concerts and tea in the square on December 6, 13 and 20 from 4 to 6 pm.