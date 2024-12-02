Procedure defended
“The passengers had no more seats”
Dornbirn's Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler justifies the city's decision to provide the benches at the train station with a divider. There are enough alternatives for homeless people looking for a place to sleep.
In his latest "Krone" column, author Robert Schneider was outraged by the crossbars on the wooden benches around Dornbirn railroad station, which are intended to prevent homeless people from spending the night on these seats. This is inhumane and heartless.
Those responsible in the city are by no means heartless, said Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler. After all, the state and city would spend enough money to offer homeless people an alternative to a wooden bench in the open air. "Not only during the cold season, but 365 days a year, people without a fixed abode have the opportunity to spend the night in a bed. There is something to eat and the opportunity to wash in the relevant facilities."
Partitions are common in all major cities
As far as the retrofitted dividers on the wooden benches are concerned, these were installed after some passengers complained that they didn't have a seat. "Older people in particular are dependent on seating when waiting for buses and trains. In all major cities, there are already unconnected seat shells or armrests so that they are not occupied by homeless people."
Fässler also referred to the city's extensive efforts to improve safety and the quality of life at and around the station. Many small adjustments have been made. "Basically, we want everyone to feel comfortable there. And so not only police officers and security staff, but also street workers and social workers are on duty." Following the "Culture at the station" event, there will be concerts and tea in the square on December 6, 13 and 20 from 4 to 6 pm.
