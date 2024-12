“Strolling concerts” and a top-class program

Weird Austropop lyrics to the immortal melodies of Queen: that's what Austrofred, "the Austrian answer to Freddie Mercury", offers. The "Klagenfurt Festival" will kick off with his "Walking Concert" on May 23, 2025 at Neuer Platz. The audience will walk with the artist across Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt, listening to the music through headphones. This warm-up program is followed by the official opening.