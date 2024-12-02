Romania’s prime minister about to resign?

Social Democrats want to lead the government

Head of government Ciolacu said in a first reaction that the voters had proven at the ballot box that Romania's democracy was solid, that the PSD had also understood the voters' warning and was well aware of its responsibility towards the country. Ciolacu, who had announced his intention to resign from the PSD presidency immediately after his defeat in the presidential election, also announced that his party would claim the mandate to form a government.