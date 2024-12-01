Vorteilswelt
Insidious plan

Schumacher blackmail: revenge after dismissal!

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 22:13

There appear to be frightening new findings in the case of the attempted blackmail of the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher: The motive of the lead suspect, who is believed to have worked as a bodyguard and IT expert for the Schumachers for around eight years, is said to have been revenge for his dismissal!

As the Daily Mail claims to have discovered, the man, embittered by his exclusion from Schumacher's entourage, devised a perfidious plan to extort 15 million euros by threatening to publish around 1,500 pictures, 200 videos and the medical records of Michael Schumacher, who was involved in a terrible accident in 2013.

Michael Schumacher (Bild: APA/AFP/OLIVER LANG)
Private pictures and videos of the Schumachers
The data material in question is said to have been smuggled from the Schumacher estate by the family's long-time confidant at the very moment he realized that he would soon have to step down from his position. According to the report, as the person responsible for digitization, he had always had to deal with private pictures and videos of the Schumachers anyway.

Michael Schumacher (Bild: APA/dpa)
Of course, it is now known that the police and public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal tracked down the man, his suspected accomplice and his son following information from Switzerland. The partner of the ex-Schumi bodyguard, who is allegedly responsible for the actual blackmail, now faces up to 15 years in prison, while the procurer of the Schumi photos and videos should get off "cheaper" for aiding and abetting attempted blackmail ...

Michael Schumacher and his fatal accident in 2013
Much about Michael Schumacher's fate has never been made public, but some things are known: Schumacher had a serious accident while skiing on December 29, 2013, above Meribel in the French Alps. The German skier crashed into a rock a few meters off the marked piste at around 11 am. He lost control and hit his head on another rock as he fell. The helmet Schumacher was wearing broke.

Michael Schumacher (Bild: GEPA)
According to official reports, Schumacher was responsive immediately after the accident, but confused. He was to be taken to Moutiers by helicopter. However, the head injuries that Schumacher sustained in the crash, despite wearing a helmet, were so serious that he could not be treated there. The rescue helicopter then flew him to Grenoble University Hospital. Schumacher had to undergo emergency surgery and his life was in danger.

Michael Schumacher (Bild: EPA)
The following day, the doctors gave a statement at a press conference: Schumacher suffered widespread injuries to his brain in the fall and his condition was described as "extremely serious". He had to undergo a second operation, during which a hematoma was removed. Schumacher's life was in danger for a few more days. Towards the end of January 2013, the anesthetics were reduced in order to initiate the recovery phase from the artificial coma. In June 2014, Schumacher's management announced that he was no longer in a coma.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

