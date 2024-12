Winter flight schedule to destinations on the Mediterranean

Eight direct destinations in Great Britain alone

The many direct connections from Great Britain, Scandinavia and the Netherlands are worth their weight in gold for the numerous tourist destinations in Salzburg. In Great Britain alone, eight airports are served by direct flights. To Eastern Europe, Wizzair flies to Bucharest and Skopje all year round. Air Serbia flies to Belgrade and Turkish Airlines flies daily to Istanbul. The Baltic States are also still very popular with a weekly connection to Riga and Tallinn.